Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

