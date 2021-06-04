Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 127,658 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

