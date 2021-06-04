Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,424.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,303.19. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

