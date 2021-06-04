Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $429,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 150.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,504,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

