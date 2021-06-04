Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $240.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

