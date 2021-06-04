Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $307.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

