Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,761 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. 41,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,836,969. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

