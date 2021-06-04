Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.85

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 10450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.21 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.16.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.