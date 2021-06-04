FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

FORM opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

