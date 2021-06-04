FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

FORM stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.75. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

