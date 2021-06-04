Formula One Group (FWONK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) recently:
6/3/2021 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/2/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
5/27/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. "
5/25/2021 – Formula One Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/19/2021 – Formula One Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Formula One Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of FWONK opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $48.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Formula One Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,882,000 after buying an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
