Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,500 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total transaction of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $203,736,201.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,872,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,154,235 shares of company stock worth $282,410,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $195.22 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

