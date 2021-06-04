Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

