Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 17,400 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,592,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,520,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,692,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after buying an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

