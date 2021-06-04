Fosun International Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $55.80 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.