Fosun International Ltd Buys 5,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.