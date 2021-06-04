Fosun International Ltd Decreases Stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,804 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Edap Tms worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDAP. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.76 on Friday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.21 million, a PE ratio of 676.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

