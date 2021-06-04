Fosun International Ltd Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $567,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 21,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 6,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,420.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,303.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,678,652. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

