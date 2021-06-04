Fosun International Ltd Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

