Fosun International Ltd Has $1.62 Million Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.05% of Trupanion worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.76. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

