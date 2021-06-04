Fosun International Ltd Purchases 5,605 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.46. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

