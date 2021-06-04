Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $46,939,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

