Fosun International Ltd Sells 640 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,367.98 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,273.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

