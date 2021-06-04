Fountain Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Fountain has a total market cap of $759,375.14 and approximately $5,940.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

