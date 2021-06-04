Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $35.16 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

