Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FOX by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

