Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $149.20 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

