Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) is American Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,114 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group makes up approximately 4.1% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned 1.71% of Franchise Group worth $24,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

