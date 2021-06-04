Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

NYSE FNV opened at $148.23 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.27.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

