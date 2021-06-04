Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 6,492 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,827 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $182.01 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

