Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

