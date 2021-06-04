Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $528,386.76 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $528,386.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,863,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,560,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 109,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,394. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after acquiring an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

