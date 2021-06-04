Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

FRPT stock opened at $168.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.79. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock worth $3,294,744. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

