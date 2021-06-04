frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of frontdoor worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.67.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

