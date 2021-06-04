Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.99

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 51081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

