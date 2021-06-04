Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells $58,591.14 in Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05.

FLGT traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.