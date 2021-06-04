FUNToken (FUN) Market Capitalization Tops $232.71 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $232.71 million and $3.80 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

