Fusion Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $55.33 million and $1.48 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,974.26 or 0.99458139 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,461,788 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

