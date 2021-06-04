FuzeX (FXT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $91.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $868,448.49 and approximately $91.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01021971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.33 or 0.10302908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053110 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.