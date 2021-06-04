FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Issued By Raymond James

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$67.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

