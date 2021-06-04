FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after purchasing an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

