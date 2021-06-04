FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $138.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $138.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $5,996,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $5,695,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $1,341,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

