FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Issued By William Blair

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSV. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $163.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService has a 1-year low of $95.75 and a 1-year high of $177.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

