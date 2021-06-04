FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Raised by Analyst

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.51. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.55.

BNS opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $68.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

