FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDO. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.83. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

