FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $734.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $802,591.84 and approximately $734.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 144.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 571,011,669 coins and its circulating supply is 543,341,642 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

