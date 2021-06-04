G.Research Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

