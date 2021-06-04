Gala Market Capitalization Achieves $79.13 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Gala has a total market cap of $79.13 million and $218,370.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.01013412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.59 or 0.09956897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

