Galatasaray Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $21.51 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $21.51 million and $1.49 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00016499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00295575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.01137625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.53 or 0.99994155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

