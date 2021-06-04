GAMB (GMB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,084.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $44,084.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.70 or 0.01007174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.96 or 0.09768265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051846 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

